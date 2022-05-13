'Douglas Days' event celebrates 117th Birthday this weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The City of Douglas is celebrating the 117th birthday of its founding this weekend.
This two-day event welcomes everyone across Pima County.
A schedule of events is as follows:
- Saturday, May 14
- 10 a.m. - Douglas Days Parade at downtown G. Avenue
- 11 a.m. - Welcoming Ceremony at Raul Castro Park
- 11:30 a.m. - Bed Races at 9th Street between E. Avenue and D. Avenue
- 12:30 p.m. Variety Show at Raul Castro Park Stage
- 3 thru 5 p.m. - Gemini at Raul Castro Park
- 6 thru 8 p.m. - Shelly Lares at Raul Castro Park
- 9 thru 11 p.m. - Selena The Show at Raul Castro Park
- Sunday, May 15
- 7 thru 9 a.m. - Free Breakfast Burritos, Coffee and Conchas at Raul Castro Park
- Sponsored by Mana, El Pato and Blueberry Cafe
- 11 a.m. - Event Opening Raul Castro Park
- 12 p.m. - Show and Shine at Raul Castro Park
- 1 thru 3 p.m. - INVU Performance at Raul Castro Park
- 4 thru 6 p.m. - Jemini at Raul Castro Park
- 7 thru 9 p.m. - Mariachi de Tesoro at Raul Castro Park
Free games and entertainment are also planned from 11 a.m. - 9 p.m. all day Sunday.
Both days will also host food/craft vendors, a beer garden, jumping castles and multiple disc jockeys.
For additional recreational opportunities, please visit the City of Douglas' website.
