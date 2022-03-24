Victims of double homicide near South 12th Avenue identified

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Police Department responded to a shooting in the 7100 block of South 12th Avenue on March 23, 2022 around 3:30 a.m.
Officers located two shooting victims who were identified as 39-year-old Celina R. Garcia and 44-year-old Rashad Laron Smith.
Life saving efforts were performed by officers and paramedics but both victims were pronounced dead at the scene.
Next of kin were notified.
The investigation remains active and detectives are requesting anyone with information to call 911 or 88-CRIME.
