DOT awards QuakeWrap $1M to develop a greener pipeline-repair method

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The U.S. Department's Small Business Innovation Research program has awarded local QuakeWrap Inc. $1 million to develop a greener, less intrusive repair method for larger gas and oil transmission pipelines.

Their endowment follows QuakeWrap's "Internal Repair of Steel Transmission Pipelines" proposal.

"This is a fantastic opportunity for adapting our infrastructure renewal solutions to the oil and gas industry, where proactive pipeline integrity management is essential with respect to preventing catastrophic failures and methane leaks," shared Founder and President of QuakeWrap Dr. Mo Ehsani, P.E., S.E.

QuakeWrap's proposed repair method called SuperLaminate™ utilizes existing launch stations or access sites used for cleaning and inspection of oil and gas pipes.

"The available repair methods are disruptive, require access by destructive means and are costly in terms of time and resources," revealed Principal Investigator and Pipeline Division Manager for QuakeWrap, Inc. Dr. Firat Sever. "QuakeWrap’s proposed greener, less intrusive solution has the potential to be installed without the need for any excavation or accessing the pipe by damaging means"

The company's goal is to develop an inexpensive solution that renews distressed and leaking pipes before they fail, which also has minimal effects to QuakeWrap's operations.