Dos and don'ts: Safety reminders for surviving the heat

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson temperatures surpassed 110 degrees Fahrenheit for the first time over the weekend, reaching 112 degrees.

This week, temperatures are staying above 100, which means Arizonans are enduring the extreme heat. Between the Pima County Health Department, the Humane Society, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, several tips can prevent dangerous consequences that come with the heat.

TIP #1: Stay hydrated

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends drinking 32-40 oz. of water an hour when spending time outdoors.

TIP #2: Never leave pets, kids, or electronics in the car

Temperatures inside vehicles can quickly climb 20-30 degrees higher than temperatures outside.

TIP #3: Check on your neighbors

There are several groups vulnerable to heat-related illness, including people 65 and older and those with health conditions.

TIP #4: Avoid burns for you and your pets

Experts recommend reapplying sunscreen every two hours. To keep pets and their paws safe, avoid exposing them to pavement.

TIP #5: Know the risks and know your limit.

The highs for this week are either high or very high heat risk, which is anything above 95 degrees.

TIP #6: Wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothing

It’s recommended to limit outdoor activities as much as possible, but clothing can mitigate the effects of the heat.

TIP #7: Know the signs

Heat stroke and heat exhaustion are both heat-related illnesses. The signs of heat stroke include loss of consciousness, a strong pulse, no sweating, and a body temperature above 103 degrees. It's recommended to call 9-1-1 if someone is experiencing these symptoms.

Heat exhaustion symptoms can include dizziness, excessive sweating, rapid or weak pulse, and the body can turn cool or pale. It's recommended to act immediately to help by helping cool the person down, monitoring if the symptoms last longer than an hour.