Donut Wheel to close Campbell location

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A local donut chain Donut Wheel is closing its doors after 34 years of business.

With over 4.6-star ratings on google, customers quote their donuts as some of the best in Tucson.

According to Donut Wheel on October 28th, 2022 the store at 4801 S. Campbell Ave will close its doors permanently.

The reason for the closure?

Our landlord sold the building and land to a national chain and they are tearing the building down on November 1st.

Thank you to all our customers and friends for all of your support these past 34 years. We love you and we will miss you dearly!!!

Donut Wheel

Open Locations:

Donut Wheel

4524 W Ina Rd, Tucson, AZ 85741

675 W Valencia Rd, Tucson, AZ 85706