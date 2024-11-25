Donut at the Dragway

TUCSON, Ariz — The stands were packed at Tucson Dragway Saturday night for the season finale of Donut Media's YouTube Series HiLow.

The team had said in a YouTube video a few weeks earlier that they were coming to Tucson Dragway since it was longer than their home track in California.

For the crew at Tucson Dragway, this was a chance to reach a new audience.

The track's owner and operator Jim Hughes, who has an accomplished racing history himself, says he doesn't see too many young adults getting into racing at the track.

"I've been very blessed to have the racing that I did. Now is an opportunity to give back to the community and teach younger people how to come out and have a good time."

Donut's HiLow was the perfect way to show the crowd here in Tucson how accessible racing could be.

“They’re about giving people an opportunity to bring their cars to the track without the high-end stuff and just come out and have a good time," Hughes said.

The show takes two identical cars— for this episode it was two Ford Mustang GTs— and modifies them with two vastly different budgets. Then, the two cars race for the Donut Media team to film.

In addition to the few passes made by the HiLow cars, the track had a few other events to drag people in, which included several types of exhibition racers racing anything from motorcycles to jet-engine dragsters that would singe your nose hair if you stood too close.

The event also gave guests the opportunity to race their own cars on the strip during something called a "Test and Tune" run.

That's something they do pretty regularly at Tucson Dragway.

“We’re bringing a lot of kids off the street," Hughes said. "Because, if they don't go to the drag strip, they go out and street race, but if they know that there's a place where they can come and feel welcome and not get judged on what car they have or what their experience level is..."

Hughes says Tucson Dragway is the place.

