Don't throw your grease down the drain after Thanksgiving

Posted at 5:50 AM, Nov 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-24 07:50:09-05

TUCSON, Ariz.(KGUN) — Start saving for Pima County's annual grease campaign kickoff. There are seven drop-off locations to take your leftover cooking grease following Thanksgiving.

You are advised to not pour it down the drain for a reason. The grease can lead to clogged pipes, sewer backups and other plumbing problems.

Instead, store it in an air-tight container. The collected grease will be recycled into biodiesel. It's a cleaner burning fuel than regular diesel.

The recycling event takes place on January 8th, 2022.

Here's the list of sites:

  • O’Rielly Chevrolet, 6160 E. Broadway Blvd.
  • Pima Community College, West Campus, 2202 W. Anklam Road
  • Pima Community College, Northwest Campus, 7600 N. Shannon Road
  • Agua Nueva Water Reclamation Facility, 2947 W. Calle Agua Nueva
  • Kino Sports Complex, 2500 E. Ajo Way
  • Pima Community College, Desert Vista Campus, 5901 S. Calle Santa Cruz
  • Sahuarita Town Hall Complex, 375 W. Sahuarita Center Way

