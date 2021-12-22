Domestic violence during the holidays

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — "We don't want anybody to put their life at risk just because it happens to be a certain time of the year or certain holiday," said Emerge Center Against Domestic Abuse CEO Ed Sakwa.

The holidays can amplify domestic violence.

"Times that have more stress often bring about more incidents of domestic violence," said Sakwa.

But Sakwa said it's important to remember that stress from the holidays doesn't cause domestic violence.

"It's not because it's the holidays. It's not because there's stress. There's an underlying issue in any relationship where there's domestic violence. There's underlying control issues there," said Sakwa.

During this time, Emerge does tend to see a drop in victims reaching out.

"Cause a lot of times people really are trying to make it through. Their trying to find a way to keep the family together in their perspective," said Sakwa.

Then usually right after the holidays, that's when more calls start coming in.

"Then, we often see a big spike in January of calls, because people now no longer hold onto that and need the help finally," Sakwa.

If you or a loved one is a victim of domestic violence, picking up the phone could lead to hope.

"Just making that first phone call can give you that sense of hope that there are other people out there who can understand what you're going through and walk with you on that journey whatever the path is you choose to follow," said Sakwa.

No judgment, just support and critical information victims may need.

"Knowing that you've got somebody else who understands what you're going through and who can help you to just talk through what options are available to you to understand what resources are there can be life changing for people," said Sakwa.

If you or someone you know needs any kind of support, here are some important numbers to know

Emerge's line is 1-888-428-0101 and the National Domestic Violence Hotline is at 1-800-799-7233.