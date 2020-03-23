Dollar General stores looking to hire up to 50,000 new employees, double normal hiring rate

TUCSON, Ariz. — Dollar General stores announced it is looking to hire up to 50,000 employees by the end of April across the country amid COVID-19 concerns.

The company is also planned to nearly double its normal hiring rate.

Dollar General operate more than 16,300 stores in 45 states including; 17 traditional distribution centers, five DG Fresh cold storage facilities and its private fleet network.

In Arizona, Dollar General shows nearly 203 jobs available from sales associate to general manager positions.

“We are proud to serve as one of America’s essential retailers, and we believe our customers are relying on us now more than ever to provide an affordable, convenient retail option.The Dollar General family continues to do its part in helping our customers and neighbors during these unprecedented times. We invite individuals looking to start or grow a career, as well as for those whose job may be temporarily impacted by COVID-19, to apply for opportunities to help further our mission of Serving Others," Dollar General’s senior vice president and chief people officer Kathy Reardon said.

The company says although it anticipates many roles to be temporary, Dollar General has a strong past of providing growth and long-term career growth opportunities to new employees. Within the past five year the company has added nearly 35,000 new jobs to the American economy, growing its team from 105,000 employees in February 2015 to more than 143,000 current employees.