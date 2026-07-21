DOJ monitoring polling places in three Arizona counties, including Pima

The U.S. Department of Justice announced Tuesday that it is monitoring polling places in three Arizona counties during the state's primary election as part of its routine efforts to ensure compliance with federal voting laws.

DOJ personnel from the Civil Rights Division's Voting Section and the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Arizona are observing polling locations in Maricopa, Pima and Apache counties.

According to the department, the monitoring is intended to promote transparency, ballot security and compliance with federal civil rights laws that protect eligible voters' access to the ballot.

Assistant Attorney General Harmeet K. Dhillon, who leads the Justice Department's Civil Rights Division, said election monitoring helps ensure elections are conducted safely and transparently while maintaining public confidence in the voting process.

U.S. Attorney Timothy Courchaine for the District of Arizona said the monitoring effort is part of the department's work to support election integrity across the state.

The Justice Department said election officials in the three counties provided credentials allowing DOJ personnel to observe voting procedures at polling locations. Officials said the coordination is intended to facilitate communication between election observers and local election officials while ensuring both election security and voter access.

The Civil Rights Division enforces several federal voting laws, including the Voting Rights Act, the National Voter Registration Act, the Help America Vote Act, the Uniformed and Overseas Citizens Absentee Voting Act, the Americans with Disabilities Act, and portions of the Civil Rights Act.

The department also said its Civil Rights Division will continue accepting complaints and questions about potential violations of federal voting rights laws through Election Day on Nov. 3, 2026. Members of the public may also request federal election monitoring by contacting the department's Voting Section, which reviews requests on a case-by-case basis.

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