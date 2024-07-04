Dogs and Cats on Jersey's Journeys at PACC

TUCSON, Ariz. — Here are this week's adoptable pets going on Jersey's Journeys to find their forever homes! They're all up for adoption at the Pima Animal Care Center.

- Togo is a senior gray and black shepherd husky mix. He's a very sweet boy, who is a little skittish and nervous, but he's come a very long way since he first arrived at PACC. Back then he was scared of people touching him, now he's much more open to it. He's curious, playful and friendly, and can't wait to be your best friend!

- Auburn is an adult brown pit mix. She's a happy girl, despite having been in the shelter for 319 days! She has been there longer than any other dog, but she's become a staff favorite. She's playful and a goofball, and she really just wants a family who she can call her own. She's interested in other dogs, and would really like a meet and greet with any potential future siblings.

- Steve is a 7-week-old black kitten. He's a playful, curious and tiny little guy, but he's ready to explore the big world! He is one of dozens of kittens currently in PACC's care, so if you're looking to adopt, now is the person time.

- Lalo is a senior tan cat. He's a cuddly boy, who's super calm and just wants to snuggle up. He is diabetic, so he takes insulin and eats a special diet, but it's all manageable. His hair was matted when he came into PACC so he is currently rocking the shaved-lion look, but his hair will grow back soon. He's playful and friendly, and will make a great pet!