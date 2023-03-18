Dog walker suffers broken leg after javelina attack

TUCSON. ARIZ. (KGUN) — On Thursday at 7 am, a javelina attacked a dog walker near Craycroft Road and 22nd Street.
A 58-year-old local resident was blind-side charged which led to a broken leg.
The resident was treated and released.
According to the Arizona Game and Fish Department, javelinas mistake dogs for coyotes, and victims get hurt defending their dogs.
AZGFD advise going the other way as soon as they see a javelina.
