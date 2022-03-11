Dodge Magnet School students donated 550 pounds of pet food to SAAFB

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Dodge Magnet School students giving back to the community by donating to the Southern Arizona Animal Food Bank.

Students donated 550 pounds of pet food to SAAFB.

"To me, it's like really personal because I have an animal and I know what it's like to care for this animal and love this animal and I would do anything for this animal," eighth grader, Arden Kissel said. "So, to me, I know what these people are feeling. So to donate all this food to them. It's just like it really is. It's really just in my heart."

The idea came from their principal challenging them to earn a spirit week.

They had wanted to do a donation drive all year but couldn't figure out exactly what to do. Then one of their students brought the idea of donating to SAAFB because his grandmother had just donated there.

They all thought it was a good idea and went ahead and coordinated with SAAFB.

The plan was to do a field trip to their facility but were not able to due to COVID-19, so they arranged the pickup at the school.

"Everything that's going on in the world right now, people like need a little extra support and so being able to give that to people, it's a really good feeling," eighth grader, Lauren Synder said.

Many students thought it was great that they were able to gather and donate lots of food and supplies.

"The fact that we gathered so much food and supplies to give to people who need them. It was a pretty awesome feeling," seventh grader, Nicole Whitney said.

