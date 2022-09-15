Documentary profiling Lute Olson to debut in Tucson Sept. 30

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A Lute Olson documentary will debut at UArizona's Centennial Hall Sept. 30.

"Lute," which was directed by Brett Rapkin, recounts the legendary coach's career. Olson led the Wildcats to the 1997 national title, four Final Fours, 11 conference titles and 23 straight NCAA Tournament appearances. He coached the team from 1983 to 2008 and died in 2020.

Steve Kerr, Mike Bibby, Jason Terry, Kenny Lofton, Andre Iguodala, Richard Jefferson and Channing Frye —who played for Olson and became NBA stars — are among those interviewed in the film.

Terry served as an executive producer.

“I’m thrilled to be a member of the team making a film celebrating Coach O’s life and legacy,” Terry said in a statement. “This is also a special opportunity to allow the coaches, fans, players and families that he inspired along the way to tell their own stories.”

The film will debut on CBS Sports later this year.

“Not long after I showed up in Tucson as a seventeen-year-old freshman, I got to witness Lute lead the 1997 Cats to the promised land: a National Championship. It is truly an honor to have the chance to help tell this story,” said Rapkin in a statement.

Tickets start at $30. To buy them, click here.

