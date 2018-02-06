Do you know these cows? Lost cows roaming Gilbert streets

abc15.com staff
11:42 AM, Feb 6, 2018
TOWN OF GILBERT

GILBERT, Ariz. - Are you waking up in Gilbert without your cows?

The Town of Gilbert says a dozen cows wandered into a town facility at Higley and Ocotillo Roads on Tuesday morning.

Town officials are looking to reunite the cows with their owner. If you know anything about these cows contact the Town of Gilbert.

 

 

