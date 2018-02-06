Do you know these cows? Lost cows roaming Gilbert streets

Fair
GILBERT, Ariz. - Are you waking up in Gilbert without your cows?
The Town of Gilbert says a dozen cows wandered into a town facility at Higley and Ocotillo Roads on Tuesday morning.
Town officials are looking to reunite the cows with their owner. If you know anything about these cows contact the Town of Gilbert.
Missing about a dozen cows? 🐄
This group of cows wandered into our South Recharge Facility located on the northeast corner of Higley and Ocotillo Roads.
Help us spread the word so that they can find their way home! 🏡 🐮#MissingCowAlert #OnlyInGilbert #LifeInGilbert pic.twitter.com/FwLsYc4GAZ— Gilbert, Arizona (@GilbertYourTown) February 6, 2018
