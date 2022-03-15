Do you have COVID rage?

TUCSON, Ariz.(KGUN) — COVID rage is something that a lot of people are feeling these days, but if you're not careful it can have a big impact on your health and relationships. Dr. Kyle Suhr is a psychologist at Banner University Medical Center, he’s been studying anger for years. He says anger is a normal part of everyday life, but if it goes too far it can have some serious consequences.

"Everyone experiences anger at any point in their lives,” Suhr said. "It's more of this general term to describe the experience of anger irritability, frustration associated with the consequences of COVID."

While COVID rage is not an official diagnosis, it has been sparking conversation. In some cases, it's used as a mechanism that some people use to protect themselves.

"COVID has really opened up a lot of questions on how we live our lives and interact with each other as people,” Suhr said. "We found that when our lives are impacted so intimately because of COVID it really does ramp up the frustration that we have in everyday life."

One of the first things you can do to help your situation is to recognize when your level of frustration goes beyond anger and becomes rage in some cases a person can blackout.

Anger typically occurs when you feel like things are unfair, threatening or that your life is being turned upside down. The angrier you become our heart rate goes up.

"We know if we breath about a pace if 6 breaths per minute that is when realization really takes over in your body,” Suhr said. "That’s when we can notice the mind starting to slow down and that's when the anger starts decreasing more."

Dr. Suhr says there are some ways to help resolve your anger. An example can be taking a break from the situation that has you upset. However, if you’re not careful it can also create new issues with high blood pressure

"It can include things like exacerbating other preexisting physiological illnesses. It can include chronic muscle tension, issues with arthritis,” Suhr said.

Dr. Suhr says one of the best things you can do is take a mental time out and think about where you are to get your mind in order and under control before that anger becomes physical.

"We want to always be mindful of how we’re feeling how to express that in healthy ways. So that we don’t get to this long-term impact on our health because of the anger,” Suhr said.

Suhr also says another thing you can do is exercise to help clear your mind and ease tension.

Dr. Shur's Tips for Coping with Anger

Express your anger in healthy ways

Identify what you are feeling and journal about it or talk with a trusted individual

Be mindful of how you feel mentally and physically

Check in with yourself regularly and attend to your needs

Take deep breaths

Breathing at a pace of about 6 breaths per minute allows the body to relax

Move your body

Engage in some physical activity like walking or exercise

Slow down before reacting

Give yourself time to process how you feel

CDC INFORMATION ON HOW TO HANDLE ANGER:

https://www.cdc.gov/howrightnow/resources/coping-with-anger/index.html

