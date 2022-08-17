DNA Doe project identifies two men who died in Tucson in 2019

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Working with Tucson police and the Pima County Sheriff's Department, the DNA Doe Project identified two previously-unknown men who died in Tucson in 2019.

The project identified 61-year-old Tommy Gayle Pool Jr. on June 21. He was found dead in the 1500 block of North Frontage Road Feb. 26, 2019.

On July 1, the project identified 63-year-old James "Mark" Chaparro, who died in the hospital after a cardiac event at Banner-University Medical Center in July 2019.

Researchers identified the men by building family trees from their genetic matches and confirmed the IDs with the Pima County Medical Examiner, using corroborating data.

For more information on the project, visit dnadoeproject.org.

