Diversity building in downtown construction

LaPlacita is coming down to make room for new market rate housing.

City Park will bring a mix of residential, restaurants, retail, entertainment and office space.

And Rio Nuevo is working to turn the parking lot at Broadway and 6th into 20 stories of retail, restaurant and office space.

TUCSON, Ariz - Tucson's downtown is transforming before our eyes.

Now a new development of the western edge of downtown brings more diversity to the mix.

Tucson's downtown has gathered a lot of momentum from the days when people worried it would be a ghost town as soon as the business day ended. Now there's a new emphasis on adding to the variety of people who live downtown.



Near the western end of the streetcar line West End Station is building towards opening in September. Its 70 apartments will add a new element to a downtown that's strong in student housing and growing stronger in housing at market rates.



Marjorie Dixon of the Gadsden Company says most of the apartments there are workforce housing meant for low and middle income Tucsonans.

"There's a limitation on how much money you can make to qualify to be there. It's young people and people with average incomes but not high incomes."



West End Station is a joint venture of the Gadsden Company of Tucson and the Gorman Company from Phoenix.



The project joins the boom in building places to live and work.