Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

District ordered to assist nursing students on COVID issue

items.[0].image.alt
Santos Chaparro/ASSOCIATED PRESS
Wooden gavel and stand (ca. 1920s) used by the Associated Press Board of Directors at their meetings throughout the 20th century. (AP Photo/Corporate Archives/Santos Chaparro)
Gavel generic
Posted at 12:14 PM, Nov 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-09 14:14:34-05

PHOENIX (AP) — A judge has ordered the Maricopa County Community College District to accommodate two nursing students who objected on religious grounds to completing required clinical rotations at a hospital that requires the shots.

U.S. District Judge Steven Logan on Friday granted a request by Mesa Community College students Emily Thoms and Kamaleilani Moreno for a preliminary injunction. The case will continue but Logan's order said the district for now must accommodate the students so they can fulfill the clinical parts of their coursework and graduate as scheduled in December.

The district said it was evaluating the ruling and considering its options.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Get your mid-morning news fix, weekdays at 11AM on KGUN 9!

START YOUR DAY OFF RIGHT!