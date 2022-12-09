Disposable hijab supports healthcare worker safety and diversity

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Two women in Minnesota are bringing a ‘Hygienic Hijab’ to market after their own experiences as Muslim healthcare workers during the pandemic.

Yasmin Samatar and Firaoli Adam are the founders of Mawadda, and say on their website that "they have experienced firsthand the frustration, worry, and loss of productivity caused by the lack of viable personal protective equipment for Muslim women."

The disposable hijab's design is patented and FDA compliant. In the design of the product, Samatar and Adam had two specific standards to meet: The final product needed to meet hospital safety standards, and is made of antimicrobial, disposable fabric that is breathable and easy-to-move-in for the wearer.

They also needed to ensure their design was compliant with Hijabi religious standards—a compliant culturally-appropriate piece of PPE designed by Muslim women who will wear them themselves.

"That expertise and background assisted and aided in creating very well-thought-out tailoring for the disposable hijab. In comparison to the competitors, users would not be offended nor disrespected and would see that time and research were put into the development of the product," the Mawadda website reads.

Mawadda began as a Kickstarter project about a year ago, where Samatar's and Adam's backers heled them meet their initial $10,000 goal to start their business.

Two versions of their PPE—one pullover and one wrap-style—are now available to purchase in packs of 10 in their web store. Each offers a snug and breathable fit, is made in the U.S., and meets Hijabi standards for Muslim women.

