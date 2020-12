TUCSON, Ariz. — The Diocese of Tucson and St. Vincent de Paul invite are looking for volunteers to help with a holiday season food drive.

Volunteers are needed from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Dec. 12 at the St. Vincent de Paul Warehouse, 829 W. Sixth Ave. To volunteer, call 623-6561. The drive lasts at that location from 1 to 5 p.m. Dec. 12.

To make online donations to the drive, click here.