Diet fad makes diabetic drug scarce

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — When you say there’s an easy way to lose weight that will attract some attention. There's a social media sensation that’s creating a health problem for many diabetics—A diabetic drug that also suppresses appetite has become such a pop culture phenomenon that diabetics are having trouble getting it.

“I have called every single pharmacy in town and nobody has it. Nobody can get it. They don't know when they're going to get it.”

Ann Fahland says a new drug called Ozempic helped her live a better, more active life. One injection a week controlled her diabetes better than insulin shots several times a day.

Ozempic can suppress food cravings. That weight control is healthy for diabetics. But it’s created an unhealthy social media sensation that’s cleaning out Ozempic supplies.

On the web, word of a weight loss wonder drug spread fast and people who don’t need to lose weight for their health managed to get Ozempic prescriptions to take off a few pounds for their vanity.

Doctor Shubh Kaur says, “We've faced that pretty intensely in the last, I would say, six months or so, where our patients are not able to get this drug.”

Doctor Kaur is with TMC One. She’s an endocrinologist who often treats diabetics, and people with obesity. She says people who don’t really need Ozempic are making her patients go back to insulin which can be more trouble to manage and can make them gain weight instead of losing it.

She warns vanity users your weight will rebound if you don’t stay on Ozempic —and no one knows what long term use will do to people who don’t really need it.

“These drugs were never studied in people with normal weight. The weight loss medications had a certain study population and diabetes medications are only studied in diabetics so if you don't have diabetes and you are normal weight, these drugs are not intended for you.”

Ann Fahland wants people who use Ozempic for cosmetic weight loss to understand the way it controls her diabetes has helped her live better and should help her live longer.

“Save it for diabetics, who need it. It’s a life thing for us. It’s not cosmetic. It’s not just to make us look pretty. It’s very frustrating because we need it. We don’t just want it. We need it.”

The company that makes Ozempic says it does not recommend off-label use of Ozempic for weight loss.

Novo Nordisk concedes there may be spot shortages of smaller quantity injection pens until the middle of next month, but says one and two milligram injectors are available nationwide. Ann Fahland, the patient we talked to, says she just tried to get a two milligram injector and her pharmacy was still out.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

