Diesel spill shuts down South Memorial Place Wednesday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Fire's Hazardous Waste Disposal Unit worked to contain a diesel spill on South Memorial Place Wednesday.

DIESEL SPILL ⛽️ The #TucsonFire Hazardous Waste Disposal Unit is on scene of a diesel spill on S. Memorial Place. A semi-truck hit a stone wall, tearing open the fuel tank. #TFD is working to contain the spill. Road is shut down in both directions, stay clear of the area #hazmat pic.twitter.com/0cNAORneFw — Tucson Fire Department (@TucsonFireDept) June 8, 2022

According to the department, the road was closed in both directions in the 6000 block of South Memorial Place.

A semi-truck hit a stone wall. Its fuel tank was torn open and the diesel spilled on the road.

The road was expected to open in the 1 p.m. hour.

