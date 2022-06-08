Diesel spill shuts down South Memorial Place Wednesday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Fire's Hazardous Waste Disposal Unit worked to contain a diesel spill on South Memorial Place Wednesday.
DIESEL SPILL ⛽️ The #TucsonFire Hazardous Waste Disposal Unit is on scene of a diesel spill on S. Memorial Place. A semi-truck hit a stone wall, tearing open the fuel tank. #TFD is working to contain the spill. Road is shut down in both directions, stay clear of the area #hazmat pic.twitter.com/0cNAORneFw— Tucson Fire Department (@TucsonFireDept) June 8, 2022
According to the department, the road was closed in both directions in the 6000 block of South Memorial Place.
A semi-truck hit a stone wall. Its fuel tank was torn open and the diesel spilled on the road.
The road was expected to open in the 1 p.m. hour.
Phil Villarreal is the senior real-time editor for KGUN 9. He is also a digital producer and host of "Phil on Film" seen weekly on Good Morning Tucson, Phil moved to KGUN after 17 years with the Arizona Daily Star, where he was a movie critic, columnist, and reporter. He has penned three books: Secrets of a Stingy Scoundrel, Stormin' Mormon and Zeta Male. A University of Arizona business graduate, he has four children. Share your story ideas and important issues with Phil by emailing phil.villarreal@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.