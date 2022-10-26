Diesel shortage impacting Arizona's truck drivers

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Diesel supplies in the United States are at their lowest levels since 2008 with less than 25 days of commercial inventory left, according to the Energy Information Administration.

Plus, at $5.31 a gallon, diesel costs are 50% higher than this time last year, according to AAA data.

Desert Trucking in Tucson say they aren’t feeling the shortage directly because they pull from California and New Mexico’s supply.

But, they are still feeling pain at the pump. Supply is low but demand is high. At Desert Trucking in Tucson, they invested in a second 10,000 gallon diesel tank just to keep up with the local demand.

For truck drivers, they feel their livelihood is on the line. They question what the future could look like in the transportation industry nationwide.

“What our future is, what we’re going to be able to do or not do, we know that fuel costs effects everything. We’re having to pay so much more than what we did before just to do our jobs," said Doug Little at Desert Trucking.

Part of the reason for the diesel shortage is Russia's war in Ukraine, which has hurt global fuel supply.

Plus, disinvestment in refining during the pandemic. As things have started to go back to normal speed, the transportation and fuel industry simply cannot keep up with the demand.

It wasn’t for Phoenix’s fuel coming from California and Tucson fuel coming from New Mexico, trucks on Desert Trucking's property wouldn't be going anywhere. They say it costs over $160 more to fill up a dump truck today than it did in 2021.