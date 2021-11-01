Didn’t mail your ballot? Here’s how you can vote

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tuesday is election day for the City of Tucson. But if you missed the mail deadline you still have a chance to make your vote count.

For several years, Tucson City elections have been mainly vote by mail, without regular polling places at all. But if you lost your ballot or did not mail it in time there are still ways you can vote.

The city saves money and time with vote by mail elections but there’s always somebody who needs to vote at the last minute.

They can still cast their vote.

City spokesperson Andy Squire says: “So anybody anybody wants to drop off their ballot by mail, or if they need to vote, a new ballot, they don't have it. They lost it, whatever. They can go to one of the seven city locations, they can drive through drop off their ballot, beginning at 6am to 7pm. or at any other ones, any of those seven locations. They can go in and cast their ballot.”

If you are voting a replacement ballot you will need a government Photo ID like a driver licence.

Visit this link for locations and accepted IDs

Voters in the Vail School District are deciding a school budget issue. Pima County is running the Vail District election.

Part of the Vail District is in the City of Tucson. Voters who have both a Tucson and a Vail ballot do not have to drop their ballots at two different spots. They can drop them at one of three Pima County locations---unless they need a new city ballot. Then they’ll need to visit one of the Tucson City Clerk sites as well as the county drop off.

Tucson voters will decide councilmembers for Wards 3, 5, and 6 and decide pay rates for Mayor and council, and for regular wage earners near minimum wage..

If voters approve, Proposition 206 would raise the minimum wage each January.

The state minimum wage is $12.15 per hour. It would raise each January until it hits 15 dollars per hour by January 1, 2025. After that, inflation would determine the minimum wage.

Approving Prop 206 would also create a way to enforce the new minimum wage. If approved, the Tucson Department of Labor Standards would inform workers of their rights under the proposition, and penalize employers who fail to meet wage requirements.

A long list of elected officials and labor organizations support Prop 206. Restaurant and business organizations oppose it.

The other wage issue covers Mayor and City Council pay.

Tucson’s Mayor makes 42 thousand dollars per year now. If voters approve the Mayor’s pay would rise by 12 thousand dollars to 54 thousand dollars.

Council members' pay would rise from 24 thousand to 36 thousand.

Backers of the raise suggest Tucsonans will get better service if the Mayor and Council give the jobs their full attention without holding two jobs to get by, but voters have rejected the raises again and again. The last raise they approved was 22 years ago.

----

