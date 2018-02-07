Did you see the light in the sky? SpaceX third burn seen from Tucson

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - Did you see a bright light over Tucson? It could be the third burn of the SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket that launched from Florida Tuesday afternoon. The world's most powerful rocket launched into orbit from Kennedy Space Center and is headed for Mars.

So far, there's no confirmation from SpaceX that the light in the sky is the third burn, although Elon Musk, the CEO of SpaceX did tweet the third burn was successful just about an hour ago.

The rocket has now exceeded Mars' orbit and made it to the asteroid belt.

Similar lights lit up the sky back in December when SpaceX launched their Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenburg Air Force Base in California.

