TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - Multiple Tucsonans reported bright lights in the sky Friday night around 6:30 p.m.

KGUN9 has confirmed with VandenbErg Air Force Base that it was a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launch out of California.

The launch went off at 6:27 p.m. Tucson time.

