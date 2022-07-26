TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Diaper Bank of Southern Arizona is running dangerously low on diapers.

A shortage could impact families like Jody DiDonato’s. Jody Didonato is a single mom of five children. She says the diaper bank has been her support.

“I don’t have family here, and I don’t have a lot of support here, so I just have the family I created. And so the diaper bank really helps me a lot.”

She says the bank is like a part of her village, and that she feels comfortable coming to the bank when she needs help.

“It’s more like a hand up, not a hand out,” she adds.

But for families like Didonato’s, it’s getting harder to pick up the sizes they need.

Shannon Roberts with the Diaper Bank of Southern Arizona says the sizes families need most are running out quick.

“Our warehouse, it does look full, but when you actually look at the high demand sizes that’s when you realize there’s not much here,'' says Roberts.

He says five and six size diapers have less than a thirty day supply. But his greatest concern is with diapers for adults and toddlers.

“We’ve got about a week’s worth of size mediums, large, and XL’s. Our toddler sizes are just nonexistent at this point,” he says.

Having these sizes available has helped didonato in times of need.

“It’s just something really great for me, I’m just able to concentrate more on being a mother to my children, rather than have in the back of my mind like ‘How are we going to be able to get diapers for tonight?” Didonato says.

You can visit the diaper bank website to find out how you can help or donate.