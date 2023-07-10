Di Luna Candles broken into just weeks after opening its doors

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — “When I came in the front window was broken. It was shattered," said Maria Jose Cortes, Owner of Diluna Candles.

Walking over glass, through a broken door is how owner Maria started her work day on the morning of Jun. 21. Sunglasses, jewelry, candles, cash and personal items all gone in one night. Hoping to capture the crime, but no security cameras were rolling.

“I had only been open for about two weeks so I hadn't gotten that installed just yet," said Cortes.

Over 400 items and $10,000 worth of stolen merchandise set back the new business owner.

“It took a lot of work to open my own store. We were so excited to finally have it be here and then just thinking about somebody coming and taking it from us in one night it....that's what broke me," she said.

Since there were no security cameras installed during the time of the crime, no insurance is able to cover the damages.

KGUN9 reached out to the Tucson Police Department about this case and they sat this is still a very active case and anyone with information is asked to call 88-CRIME.