DHFD handling fire near Cardinal Ave south of Los Reales

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Drexel Heights Fire District (DHFD) is handling a fire situation on Cardinal Ave south of Los Reales.

Firefighters were able to get the fire under control and contain it to multiple outbuildings and storage sheds.

DHFD says to avoid the area while they battle the fire.

Simple reminders can help prevent wildfires in Arizona:

When working outdoors, check the weather

Keep a water source and shovel nearby

Never leave a burn unattended

Check your tires, as a blowout can spark a wildfire

#DHFire units on scene of a fire on Cardinal Ave south of Los Reales. First units are advising heavy fire conditions. Please avoid the area to allow crews access to the scene. pic.twitter.com/hWeLkWdYxZ — DrexelFirePIO (@DHFirePIO) July 10, 2022