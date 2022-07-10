Watch Now
DHFD handling fire near Cardinal Ave south of Los Reales

Posted at 1:05 PM, Jul 10, 2022
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Drexel Heights Fire District (DHFD) is handling a fire situation on Cardinal Ave south of Los Reales.

Firefighters were able to get the fire under control and contain it to multiple outbuildings and storage sheds.

DHFD says to avoid the area while they battle the fire.

Simple reminders can help prevent wildfires in Arizona:

  • When working outdoors, check the weather
  • Keep a water source and shovel nearby
  • Never leave a burn unattended
  • Check your tires, as a blowout can spark a wildfire

For more tips click here.

Corey Salmon is a real-time editor and associate producer for KGUN 9. He was born in New York but has lived in Tucson for over 10 years. Share your story ideas and important issues with Corey by emailing corey.salmon@kgun9.com or by connecting on Instagram, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

