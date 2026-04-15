Detectives make cold case breakthrough years after suspect's death

TUCSON, Ariz. — More than a decade after a 79-year-old man was found dead in his apartment, Tucson Police say they have finally connected the prime suspect to the crime. However, the suspect will never face charges.

Back on November 19, 2014, Tucson Police say they found Leroy Baillie dead in his unit at the Fox Point Apartments on Campbell, near Prince Road. According to the report, he was found bound and had blunt force trauma. Investigators say they were not able to determine the full extent of his injuries because Baillie's remains were decomposed.

During the investigation, TPD detectives say they identified unauthorized transactions on the man's bank accounts. Police were able to identify the suspect as 39-year-old Larry Kenneth Woods. Police say Woods had been seen at Baillie's apartment and was arrested days before the discovery of his body. It was determined Woods used the man's financial information without his consent but were unable to file charges at the time.

In 2026, the TPD Cold Case Unit reopened the investigation and were able to finally connect and charge Woods with murder. However, information showed Woods died in September 2024 in Maricopa County from blunt force trauma. His manner of death was undetermined.

The case is now being submitted to officially close the case. Baillie's family has been notified, according to Tucson Police.