Detectives arrest two in connection with murder of 29-year-old homeless woman

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Authorities arrested two people connected with the killing of a homeless woman found near Craycroft and Klafter Roads Thursday.

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, 29-year-old Patricia Belen Gonzales was found near 5590 E. Klafter Road and 8505 S. Craycroft Road.

Detectives arrested 47-year-old Glorya E. Smith-Lee and 43-year-old Kenneth Edward Neece on charges of first-degree murder, kidnapping and tampering with physical evidence.

Smith-Lee was booked into Pima County Jail without bond. Neece was held on a $500,750 bond.

Anyone with information should call 88-CRIME or (520) 882-7463.

