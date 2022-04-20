Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Detectives arrest two in connection with murder of 29-year-old homeless woman

generic%20crime%20police%20siren%20handcuffs_1456146230635_32349965_ver1.0_640_480.jpg
Scripps
Generic cuffs.
generic%20crime%20police%20siren%20handcuffs_1456146230635_32349965_ver1.0_640_480.jpg
Posted at 5:57 AM, Apr 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-20 08:57:23-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Authorities arrested two people connected with the killing of a homeless woman found near Craycroft and Klafter Roads Thursday.

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, 29-year-old Patricia Belen Gonzales was found near 5590 E. Klafter Road and 8505 S. Craycroft Road.

Detectives arrested 47-year-old Glorya E. Smith-Lee and 43-year-old Kenneth Edward Neece on charges of first-degree murder, kidnapping and tampering with physical evidence.

Smith-Lee was booked into Pima County Jail without bond. Neece was held on a $500,750 bond.

Anyone with information should call 88-CRIME or (520) 882-7463.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

promo-2022-GMT_480x360.jpg

4:30 AM - 7:00 AM José Zozaya, Lydia Camarillo and April Madison ⏰