Detectives arrest east side homicide suspect

TUCSON, Ariz. - Tucson Police arrested 34-year-old William Palmer in the death of 37-year-old Christopher Gentry Wednesday.

Homicide Detectives have been investigating since the incident occurred on January 8th.

According to a press release from TPD, Gentry was inside an apartment located at 5171 E. 29th St. with several other men that night. Palmer, who was involved in an incident with two other men earlier that day, went to the apartment looking for the men.

Palmer entered the apartment and immediately fired a gun at all the men inside. Gentry and another man were shot. An altercation between the other men and Palmer then ensued, resulting in Palmer being struck by gunfire.

Palmer left the home and was later located at a nearby apartment. He and another man were transported to the hospital with serious injuries and have since recovered.

Gentry was pronounced dead at the scene.

U.S. Marshal's located Palmer at a hotel in Tucson and arrested him Wednesday for 1st Degree Murder, 1st Degree Burglary and Misconduct Involving Weapons.