More details emerge about officer-involved shooting on Tucson's Southside

The Pima Regional Critical Incident Team has issued a news release on the officer-involved shooting that took place in late June.

According to the release, the incident began around 11:30 p.m. on June 30 near East Broadway Boulevard and North Camino Seco, where officers responded to a reported carjacking. Police said a male victim was held at gunpoint before the suspect stole the victim's vehicle. The victim was not injured.

Officers broadcast the suspect and vehicle information, and about 15 minutes later used a license plate reader to locate the stolen vehicle near South Sixth Avenue and West 44th Street.

When officers attempted a traffic stop, police said the suspect sped away, prompting a pursuit westbound on Ajo Way. The chase ended when the suspect crashed into a raised median near the Interstate 19 on-ramp, disabling the stolen vehicle.

According to the news release, the suspect got out of the vehicle armed with a handgun and ran across multiple lanes of traffic despite repeated commands to stop, drop the weapon and show his hands, the news release said.

An officer fired his department-issued weapon, and another officer struck the suspect with a patrol vehicle in an effort to stop him. Police said the officer who initially fired then discharged additional rounds.

Officers took the suspect into custody, recovered a handgun at the scene and began providing medical aid before Tucson Fire Department personnel transported him to a local hospital with serious injuries, the news release said.

Police identified the suspect as a 17-year-old male. He remains hospitalized and will be booked into the Pima County Adult Detention Complex once he is medically cleared.

The officer who struck the suspect with his patrol vehicle was identified as Officer Matthew Merz, a 27-year veteran of the Tucson Police Department. The officer who fired his weapon was identified as Officer Eli Miller, a five-year veteran.

No officers or members of the public were injured during the incident.

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