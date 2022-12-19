Desert View High School student suffers suspected overdose boarding school bus

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — UPDATE: 5:16 p.m.

Sunnyside School District officials say they cannot confirm that the student was suffering from an overdose. They can confirm that she did respond to the Narcan when the dose was administered.

——

A Desert View High School sophomore was suffering a suspected overdose as she boarded a bus Monday and was administered a dose of Narcan, Sunnyside School District confirmed.

The bus driver observed the student as being 'not fully conscious' aboard the vehicle, when the driver reported her state to school staff—that's when a security monitor boarded, helped the student off the bus and escorted her to the school nurse's office in a wheelchair, according to a district spokesperson.

A school nurse administered Narcan, the brand version of naloxone, to the student. The student did wake up, and, according to the district, her life was saved as a result of the actions of the driver and school staff.

Emergency crews administered a second dose of Narcan to the student. Her parents took her to the hospital following the incident.

Sunnyside School District says all 21 campuses do keep a supply of Narcan on hand, and that school administrators, nurses and security personnel have been trained to use it in such cases.

No additional information is available at this time, but KGUN 9 will update this story in the event more details are made public.