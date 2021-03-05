Desert View High School senior wins Tucson Festival of Books poetry contest

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — One young author is expected to get some recognition after winning the Tucson Festival of Books' poetry contest.

Ariel Salcido is a senior at Desert View High School and says she was assigned to write a poem for class back in August 2020. Title, "Where I'm From," the goal was to share her story.

"I just kind of started thinking of key memories as a kid, like watching movies with my dad and driving to church on Sundays. Like little memories that contributed to who I am now," said Ariel.

The high school senior says she was assigned to submit the poem to a contest and chose the Tucson Festival of Books. She says it was because the event is the one she was most familiar with and felt close to home.

After her submission in December 2020, she found out she won the contest. It was a feeling she says was unreal. Ariel says she is expected to receive recognition at the Tucson Festival of Books virtual event, happening March 6th and 7th.

As for the message she hopes to share in her poem, Ariel says, ""I would hope that they would kind of get an understanding of the diversity of my upbringing...I was raised Mexican-American. I would hope that they would see the two parts I have in there, like of my American upbringing and my Mexican upbringing and showing how they correlate in making me."

You can read her poem, "Where I'm From," below: