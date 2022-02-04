Desert Museum hosts kick-off for Save Our Saguaros month at 'A' Mountain

The Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum has named Feb. 5 through March 5 "Save Our Saguaros month".

It's all part of raising awareness about the dangers of invasive grasses such as buffelgrass and fountain grass — that pose a threat to saguaros in our desert.

Saturday, February 5th the Desert Museum will host a kickoff event on "A" Mountain. From 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. Tucsonans can help pull and map buffelgrass. You can also learn more about invasive grasses, meet Desert Museum animals like a screech owl and pack rats, and win prizes.

"The more people we have, the faster we can get the work done," Kimberly Franklin, conservation science manager for the Desert Museum told us.

Some tools will be provided, but we're told if you have your own, it'd be appreciated if you brought them.

You can learn more about the museum's Save Our Saguaros initiative on their website.

And you can learn more about the dangers of buffelgrass from our previous coverage.

