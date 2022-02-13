Desert Diamond Casinos launches mobile sports wagering app

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Just in time for the Super Bowl, Desert Diamond Casinos and Entertainment announced the launch of its very own mobile sports wagering app.

The state's locally operated, in-house sportsbook is now available across Arizona through the Desert Diamond Sports mobile app, which features a match tracking visualization, so you can follow your favorite team from anywhere, even if you can't watch the game on television. Desert Diamond Casinos will also match the first two deposits up to $500 each.

“We are excited to launch our new Desert Diamond Sports app just in time for guests to get their wagers in for the big game! As Arizona’s only true local sportsbook, we’re operated in-house and offer custom wagers you won’t find anywhere else. Whether you want to play in person or on the go, you’ll find all the sportsbook action at Desert Diamond Casinos," Treena Parvello, Director of Government & Public Relations for the Tohono O’odham Gaming Enterprise, said in a statement.

The in-house sportsbook offers a wide range of betting options, including custom wagers on local and popular games that are not available anywhere else, according to Desert Diamond Casinos.

The sportsbook offers digital kiosks that are available for in-person sports wagering at the Tucson, Sahuarita, and West Valley casinos, and with the new mobile app guests can bet on pre-game or in game of sports, including NFL, NBA, MLB, WNBA, NHL, College Football, College Basketball, College Baseball, Tennis, Golf, Soccer, eSports, Table Tennis, MMA, Boxing, NASCAR, Formula 1, Rugby and more.

The mobile app is now available in the App Store and Google Play Store.

