Desert Diamond Casinos and Entertainment Grand Opening this Saturday, April 2

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Desert Diamond Casinos and Entertainment is holding a grand opening for its new newly remodeled Tucson Sportsbook and Bar.
The celebration starts at 12:30 p.m. this Saturday, April 2 at 7350 South Nogales Highway.
Event organizers have arranged a free autograph session features the following NFL legends:
- Chris Hale
- Christian Okoye
- Tucson’s Rodney Peete
The autograph portion lasts from 12:30 - 2 p.m.
This new bar offers digital kiosks throughout the casino.
Visitors may bet on sports from football to baseball and beyond.
For tips on betting and learning more, please visit their website.
