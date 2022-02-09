Deseret Industries Thrift Store & Donation Center grand opening Thursday, Feb. 10

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Deseret Industries is celebrating the grand opening of a new thrift store and donation center which doubles as a job-training facility.

Sponsored by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (LDS), it aims to help people create better lives for themselves, provide low-cost goods to the community, support humanitarian aid and reduce waste.

President Ken Moller from the Marana Stake of The Church of LDS says people of any faith are welcome.

"Deseret Industries is all about hope and opportunity,” he shares. “It is a place where persons of any faith can come and receive help in becoming self-sufficient."

Employees will have access to the following services:



Professional counseling

Employment coaching

Paid internship opportunities

Resume and interview help

Addiction recovery

Potential funding for education or technical training

Moller emphasizes the opportunities provided for a person looking to get a fresh start in life.

"It is a place where one can get a fresh start, gain employment experience, and learn to be a dependable employee," Moller adds. "It is a place where persons can gain confidence in themselves, realize the potential they have and understand their worth as a person to their family, their employer and their community. It is a place where lives are changed."

This new Deseret Industries thrift store and donation center is located at 3850 W Orange Grove Rd.

Its operating hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

----

