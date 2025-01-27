Descendants of Tucson Rodeo founder tapped to be Grand Marshals

Descendants of Frederick Leighton Kramer, the man who founded the Tucson Rodeo in 1925, were named Grand Marshals of this year's rodeo and parade.

Eleven family members were present for the announcement. They were tapped in honor of the rodeo's 100th anniversary.

The rodeo runs this year from Feb. 15 to 23. The parade takes place on Feb. 20.

More than 2,300 people and 500 horses will be involved in this year's parade.

"I hope he is up there looking down on us, going, 'Oh, my gosh,' said Mary Ray, Kramer's great-granddaughter. "I never thought, I mean I didn't think I would be here. So, it's a great privilege".

