New downtown mural celebrates 100 years of Tucson Rodeo

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Rodeo is celebrating its 100th year, and local artist Ignacio Garcia was commissioned to create a mural commemorating this historic milestone.

After three months of hard work, the mural near Alameda and Toole is set to be unveiled tomorrow.

Garcia, who has painted over 40 murals across Tucson, says this project is special to him

“This is literally for Tucson,” he shared. “It’s the biggest mural I’ve ever done here.”

The mural features three men, a nod to the city’s rich cultural diversity.

“I try not to have a distinct identity but a real mix of culture because it’s always been that in Tucson,” Garcia explained.

What makes this mural unique is its interactive element. Garcia intentionally left the bottom portion of the artwork unfinished so the public could participate in its creation.

“I want them to come here, put their hands into it, and paint it,” he said.

As I spoke with Garcia, he handed me a brush, and I had the chance to add my touch to the mural.

When the final brushstroke was done, Garcia joked, “How about you just leave that so we can always remember?”

The city will officially unveil the completed mural on February 1, inviting the public to celebrate this beautiful tribute to Tucson’s rodeo heritage.