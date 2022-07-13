Deputy recognized for helping out injured motorcyclist while off the clock

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Sheriff's Department is recognizing a deputy for acting selflessly while off the clock.

Deputy Matthew Horrigan was driving near Speedway Boulevard and Craycroft Road on Sunday, the department said.

That's when he saw a car crash had occurred involving a motorcycle. He saw the motorcyclist had a compound fracture in the leg.

Though he was off duty, Deputy Horrigan told authorities he started giving the injured person first aid from a personal kit he had.

"We applaud him on utilizing his quick thinking and training to respond to the need of a fellow community member," the department shared online.

After applying the tourniquet, he then waited for the Tucson Police Department and Tucson Fire Department to show up.