Deputy recognized for helping out injured motorcyclist while off the clock

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Sheriff's Department is recognizing a deputy for acting selflessly while off the clock.
Deputy Matthew Horrigan was driving near Speedway Boulevard and Craycroft Road on Sunday, the department said.
That's when he saw a car crash had occurred involving a motorcycle. He saw the motorcyclist had a compound fracture in the leg.
Though he was off duty, Deputy Horrigan told authorities he started giving the injured person first aid from a personal kit he had.
"We applaud him on utilizing his quick thinking and training to respond to the need of a fellow community member," the department shared online.
After applying the tourniquet, he then waited for the Tucson Police Department and Tucson Fire Department to show up.
