Deputies use pepper ball, taser to take down Sierra Vista fugitive

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. - Cochise County Sheriff's deputies used pepper spray and a taser to arrest a fugitive at a Sierra Vista Walmart Monday.

According to the CCSO, 30-year-old Ian Wise was wanted for a felony and two misdemeanor warrants. Deputies spotted him in a red vehicle near Walmart at 9 p.m.

He ignored deputies' requests to show his hands, and deputies used a pepper ball on him. He got out of the car and ran away, when a deputy used a taser to take him down.

Wise refused treatment at the hospital. He was booked into Cochise County Jail on charges of driving on a suspended license, assault, shoplifting, possession of dangerous drugs, DUI and three instances of failing to appear on warrants.