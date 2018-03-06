Deputies use pepper ball, taser to take down Sierra Vista fugitive

Phil Villarreal
8:06 AM, Mar 6, 2018

According to the CCSO, 30-year-old Ian Wise was wanted for a felony and two misdemeanor warrants. Deputies spotted him in a red vehicle near Walmart at 9 p.m.

COCHISE COUNTY SHERIFF

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. - Cochise County Sheriff's deputies used pepper spray and a taser to arrest a fugitive at a Sierra Vista Walmart Monday.

According to the CCSO, 30-year-old Ian Wise was wanted for a felony and two misdemeanor warrants. Deputies spotted him in a red vehicle near Walmart at 9 p.m.

He ignored deputies' requests to show his hands, and deputies used a pepper ball on him. He got out of the car and ran away, when a deputy used a taser to take him down.

Wise refused treatment at the hospital. He was booked into Cochise County Jail on charges of driving on a suspended license, assault, shoplifting, possession of dangerous drugs, DUI and three instances of failing to appear on warrants.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top