Deputies surprise girl who lost belongings in fire with new bike

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - A fire ignited last week burning down a business and trailer where Alysha Mostowski and her grandparents lived.

Thankfully, all were ok, but their home and belongings were destroyed, including Alysha's new bike she just got for Christmas.

"When I lost it I felt really sad because I thought I wasn't going to get a new one and ride no more," Alysha said.

Pima County Sheriff's deputies were on scene helping to get their animals to safety. Alysha said she asked them if they could save some of her belongings.

"At the time we realized it was a total loss the deputies were heartbroken. They had heard about her bike and it was without a doubt the deputies just looked at each other and everybody agreed we are going to do this and buy a bike," Sgt. Kevin Kubitskey said.

PCSD surprised her that same day with a new bike similar to the one destroyed in the fire.

"He told me he felt really bad about what happened and then he pointed behind me and then two other police officers came behind with a new bike and I started crying because I was really happy," Alysha said.

"We didn't know we could be loved so much and we can count on somebody for help because we have had nothing but bad luck," her grandmother Barbara Harrington said.

They say the Red Cross helped them temporarily for housing as they find a new place to live.

"I wanted to remember the moment when everyone came to help out and it's just been so nice to have people care about everybody even if they barely know them they care... they put their heart first," Alysha said.

Sgt. Kubitskey created a GoFundMe account to help the family raise money to find a new place to live.