Big-hearted deputies bike their way into girls heart

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - Deputies with the Pima County Sheriff's Department help brighten a sad day for a Tucson girl.

According to the Facebook post:

Early this morning a family lost their home due to a fire. All of their belongings including their daughter's new bicycle which she had recently received for Christmas were destroyed

When deputies with very big hearts heard the news, they went out and purchased a new bicycle and helmet for the young girl.

The affected family was thankful to the deputies for this heartfelt gesture.