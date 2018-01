TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - Pima County Sheriff's deputies are looking for a man who robbed National Bank of Arizona in October.

Deputies say the man robbed the location at 5360 N. La Cholla Blvd.

The man is white, in his 30s or 40s, stands between 6 feet and 6-2 and is thin.

Those with information should call 88-CRIME.