Deputies searching for accidentally-released inmate

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — An inmate escaped after corrections officers mistook him for another person, according to Pima County Sheriff's Department (PCSD).

At about 4:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 21, deputies were called to the Pima County Adult Detention Complex.

Deputies learned that 48-year-old Khalid Rahman walked out of the detention complex after he was mistaken for another inmate.

A group of inmates were to be released and Rahman took the place of another person, says PCSD.

He is described as a 5'8" African American man and was last seen wearing a black polo shirt and blue jeans.

If anyone has seen Rahman, please call 911.