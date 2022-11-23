Deputies searching for accidentally-released inmate

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — An inmate escaped after corrections officers mistook him for another person, according to Pima County Sheriff's Department (PCSD).
At about 4:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 21, deputies were called to the Pima County Adult Detention Complex.
Deputies learned that 48-year-old Khalid Rahman walked out of the detention complex after he was mistaken for another inmate.
A group of inmates were to be released and Rahman took the place of another person, says PCSD.
He is described as a 5'8" African American man and was last seen wearing a black polo shirt and blue jeans.
If anyone has seen Rahman, please call 911.
Marcos Icahuate is a digital content producer for KGUN 9.
Marcos joined the KGUN team in September 2022. He previously worked on digital content in Southern California's Imperial County where he was raised.