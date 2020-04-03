Deputies respond to several hiker rescues

TUCSON, Ariz. - Pima County Sheriff's Department says it has responded to several recent calls from distressed hikers.

Calls included a lost hiker in Pima Canyon, a hiker with a broken arm on Romero Ruins Trail, a knee injury at Tanque Verde Falls, an 81-year-old female who fell at Sabino Canyon, and heat-related injuries at Marshall Gulch and Seven Falls.

PCSD recommends the following to hikers: