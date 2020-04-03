Deputies respond to several hiker rescues

TUCSON, Ariz. - Pima County Sheriff's Department says it has responded to several recent calls from distressed hikers.
Calls included a lost hiker in Pima Canyon, a hiker with a broken arm on Romero Ruins Trail, a knee injury at Tanque Verde Falls, an 81-year-old female who fell at Sabino Canyon, and heat-related injuries at Marshall Gulch and Seven Falls.
PCSD recommends the following to hikers:
- Know your limits - Hike with someone that knows the trail
- Let friends and family know where you are going - If possible, avoid hiking alone
- Take plenty of water, approximately one liter per hour on the trail
- Wear proper clothing and shoes
- Have a fully charged cell phone
- Take first aid supplies, to include EpiPens if needed
- Keep a safe distance from wildlife
- Check the weather before going, as temperatures rise quickly
- Bring a flashlight or other source of light.