Deputies respond to crash near Picture Rocks

Pima County Sheriff's deputies responded to a crash near Picture Rocks Tuesday evening.
Posted at 7:08 PM, Dec 08, 2020
and last updated 2020-12-08 21:08:54-05

TUCSON, Ariz. — Pima County Sheriff's deputies responded to a crash near Picture Rocks Tuesday evening.

Picture Rocks Road will be shut down in both directions between Van Ark Road and Spring Wagon Drive, PCSD says. Traffic delays are expected.

Drivers are asked to find alternate routes if traveling in the area.

This is developing. Please stay with KGUN9 for further updates.

