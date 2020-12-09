Deputies respond to crash near Picture Rocks

TUCSON, Ariz. — Pima County Sheriff's deputies responded to a crash near Picture Rocks Tuesday evening.
Picture Rocks Road will be shut down in both directions between Van Ark Road and Spring Wagon Drive, PCSD says. Traffic delays are expected.
Drivers are asked to find alternate routes if traveling in the area.
⚠️Road Closure⚠️ https://t.co/PlkwTzAhrh pic.twitter.com/R6nHlzOjlK— Pima County Sheriff's Department (@PimaSheriff) December 9, 2020
